مريم
11
11:19
فخرج على قومه من المحراب فاوحى اليهم ان سبحوا بكرة وعشيا ١١
فَخَرَجَ عَلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلْمِحْرَابِ فَأَوْحَىٰٓ إِلَيْهِمْ أَن سَبِّحُوا۟ بُكْرَةًۭ وَعَشِيًّۭا ١١
فَخَرَجَ
عَلٰى
قَوۡمِهٖ
مِنَ
الۡمِحۡرَابِ
فَاَوۡحٰٓى
اِلَيۡهِمۡ
اَنۡ
سَبِّحُوۡا
بُكۡرَةً
وَّعَشِيًّا
١١
پھر وہ حجرے سے نکل کر اپنی قوم کی طرف آیا اور انہیں اشارے سے کہا کہ تم لوگ تسبیح بیان کرو صبح وشام
Rabi'a Brown
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:19-15، 29:19-33
I currently live in Spain, and, while most people here don't really practice Catholicism anymore, the national calendar still features observances for Catholic saints' feast days. As a former Catholic, most of the saints' names are familiar to me. And today (June 24) is the feast day of St. John the Baptist, (better) known to Muslims as Yahya ibn Zakariyya alayhi salam, cousin to 'Isa ibn Maryam alayhi salam.
Christians hear all kinds of tales ...
مزید دیکھیں
17
6
Somaia Saie
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:19-11
However, Zacharaiah’s granted sign was that he won’t be able to talk for three nights, he didn’t use this as an excuse to take a break from giving Dawaa, yet he called his people using sign language!
'Fulfill your Dawaa duty even if you lost your main tool'tongue' find other way, no excuse'
13
3
Tareq Abed
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:19-11
Just like he can cause you to have a child while the means of having a child (youth, fertility, etc) are absent, he can prevent you from being able to talk while the means(a tongue) are present. Let that be a lesson that Allah is not dependent on the means though they are dependant on him.
1
0
Sajid
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 17، 19، 36
Bilal May Allah be pleased with him stopped giving the athan after the prophet peace be upon him passed away as it would remind him of the blessed prophet.
I never truly understood this concept untill I had to recite these surahs after my mother الله يرحمها passed away. Tbh I’ve been avoiding these surahs because of the emotional weight they have on me now.
I still love these Surah , but there is this memory attached to them now that I recite...
مزید دیکھیں
61
7
A Siddiqui
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 19 اور آیت 10:19، 29:19-30
Isn't it so interesting that Zechariah (a), a healthy adult, couldn't speak for 3 days and then a few ayahs later, we read that Isa (a), a newborn baby, could speak clearly?
Has anyone reflected upon/compared these 2 events? I'd love to read your reflections and any lessons you can share. JAK.
18
13
Tareq Abed
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 19
In addition to being from amongst the greatest woman of mankind, their is another hidden wisdom as to why Maryam AS is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran.
The Arabs of old, especially the elites amongst them (kings, noblemen, etc.) would never mention the names of their wives publicly because to them this was degrading to their honor as they held their wives too sacred to allow for their names to be on the tongues or ears of other men...
مزید دیکھیں
14
1
Munther El-Alami
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 19 اور آیت 2:19-6
God (swt) frames the story of Zakaria's duaa by introducing it as a mercy from Him.
As Zakaria is making his duaa, we're listening to him and we already know that God is having mercy with him.
He's Merciful in listening to Zakaria, He's Merciful in answering him immediately, He's Merciful in allowing him to empty his heart of all concern before gifting him a son.
What other mercies is God showing His slave?
10
1
