Here the expression ‘He will bestow the full measure of His blessings upon you’ applies to Joseph as it had previously applied to Abraham. The difference between the two was that Joseph was invested with political power, while Abraham was not. There was, however, an all-important factor common to both, namely, the prophethood conferred upon each of them by God. That was the sense in which God’s ‘blessings’ had been bestowed in ‘full measure’. It was the prophethood, that is, the conferring of special divine guidance, which would lead them to a high status in the Hereafter. God’s guidance to man is, in effect, the perfection of His favour to him. This favour is available directly to His prophets and indirectly to their true followers.