Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧
Sayfa 246 · Cüz 13
يَٰبَنِيَّ
ٱذۡهَبُواْ
فَتَحَسَّسُواْ
مِن
يُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
وَلَا
تَاْيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يَاْيۡـَٔسُ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
٨٧
"Ey Oğullarım! Gidin, Yusuf'u ve kardeşini arayın. Allah'ın rahmetinden ümidinizi kesmeyin; doğrusu kafirlerden başkası Allah'ın rahmetinden ümidini kesmez."
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
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Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
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