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Yusuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩

12:49
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
"Sonra, halkın yağmur göreceği bir yıl gelir, o zaman sıkıp sağarlar" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders