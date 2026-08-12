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Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧

12:47
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
Yusuf: "Devamlı yedi sene ekin ekip, biçtiğiniz ekinin yediğinizden artanını başağında bırakın."
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders