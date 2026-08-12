Yusuf 12:32 قالت فذالكن الذي لمتنني فيه ولقد راودته عن نفسه فاستعصم ولين لم يفعل ما امره ليسجنن وليكونا من الصاغرين ٣٢
قَالَتۡ
فَذَٰلِكُنَّ
ٱلَّذِي
لُمۡتُنَّنِي
فِيهِۖ
وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
فَٱسۡتَعۡصَمَۖ
وَلَئِن
لَّمۡ
يَفۡعَلۡ
مَآ
ءَامُرُهُۥ
لَيُسۡجَنَنَّ
وَلَيَكُونٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰغِرِينَ
٣٢
Vezirin karısı: "İşte sözünü edip beni yerdiğiniz budur. And olsun ki onun olmak istedim, fakat o iffetinden dolayı çekindi. Emrimi yine yapmazsa, and olsun ki hapse tıkılacak ve kahre uğrayanlardan olacak."
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…