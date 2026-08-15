Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١
Sayfa 318 · Cüz 16
قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
"Musa bize dönene kadar buna sarılmaktan vazgeçmeyeceğiz" demişlerdi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to prohibit them from worshipping the calf and his telling them that this was only a test for them. He told them that their Lord was the Most Beneficent,…
Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so
Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to p…