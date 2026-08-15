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Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

Sayfa 320 · Cüz 16

قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
O zaman: "Rabbim! Beni niçin kör olarak haşrettin, oysa ben gören bir kimseydim" der.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders