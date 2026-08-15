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Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦

Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16

فَيَذَرُهَا
قَاعٗا
صَفۡصَفٗا
١٠٦
Sana dağları sorarlar; de ki: "Rabbim onları ufalayıp savuracak, yerlerini düz, kuru bir toprak haline getirecek; orada ne çukur, ne tümsek göreceksin. O gün, hiçbir tarafa sapmadan bir davetçiye uyarlar. Sesler Rahman'ın heybetinden kısılmıştır; ancak bir fısıltı işitirsin."
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders