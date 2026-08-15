Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16

يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
"Siz dünyada sadece on gün eğleştiniz" diye, aralarında saklı saklı konuşurlar.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders