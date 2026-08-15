Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Sayfa 319 · Cüz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
Devamlı bu günahın azabında kalacaklar. Kıyamet günü onlar için ne kötüdür bu yük!
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…