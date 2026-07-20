Ayet:
54
Vahiy Yeri:
Mekke
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah primarily seeks to prove the reality of the Resurrection and monotheism against the deniers. It achieves this primarily by presenting the lives of Prophets Dawud and Sulayman as models of gratitude and wise rule, contrasting their legacy with the cautionary tale of the destroyed kingdom of Sheba. The surah affirms Allah’s absolute knowledge and control over all things, warning that worldly ease should draw people nearer to Allah.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by near-consensus, with strong thematic and stylistic evidence supporting this view.
Context: The surah was revealed in response to the polytheists' denial of the Resurrection. Muqatil reports that Abu Sufyan mocked the idea of a life after death, whereupon this surah was revealed.
Chronology: It has been counted as the 58th surah in the traditional chronology of Jabir ibn Zayd, revealed after Sūrat Luqmān and before al-Zumar.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah’s established name is "Sūrat Sabā’" (Sheba). It is named for the unique and detailed mention of the famous ancient Arabian kingdom of Saba’, whose people were punished and scattered for their ingratitude.
Ayah Count: 54 ayahs (Majority) or 55 (Shām).
Surah Overview:
The surah begins by praising Allah and concludes that everything in the heavens and earth belongs to Him, creating a seamless connection between the opening and the final argument.