Al-Mursalat 77:20 الم نخلقكم من ماء مهين ٢٠
Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29
أَلَمۡ
نَخۡلُقكُّم
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٢٠
Sizi bayağı bir sudan yaratıp onu belli bir süreye kadar sağlam bir yere yerleştirmedik mi?
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…