Al-Mursalat 77:16 الم نهلك الاولين ١٦
Sayfa 580 · Cüz 29
أَلَمۡ
نُهۡلِكِ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
١٦
Öncekileri yok etmedik mi? Ardından, sonrakileri de onlara katarız.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…