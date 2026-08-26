مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
Gözleri dalgın dalgın, çekirgeler gibi yayılmış, o çağırana koşarak kabirlerden çıkarlar. İnkarcılar: "Bu, zorlu bir gündür" derler.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر…
The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection
Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they…