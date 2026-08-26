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Al-Qamar 54:4 ولقد جاءهم من الانباء ما فيه مزدجر ٤

Sayfa 528 · Cüz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
فِيهِ
مُزۡدَجَرٌ
٤
And olsun ki, onları bu hallerinden vazgeçirecek nice haberler gelmiştir.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders