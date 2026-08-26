Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Al-Qamar 54:6 فتول عنهم يوم يدع الداع الى شيء نكر ٦

Sayfa 528 · Cüz 27

فَتَوَلَّ
عَنۡهُمۡۘ
يَوۡمَ
يَدۡعُ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
نُّكُرٍ
٦
Öyleyse onlardan yüz çevir; çağıran, görülmemiş ve tanınmamış bir şeye çağırdığı gün;
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders