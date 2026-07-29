Ayet:
5
Vahiy Yeri:
Mekke
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This surah is a core lesson in seeking refuge with Allah. Its purpose is to teach the Prophet (ﷺ) and the believers an all-encompassing prayer to seek protection from all sources of evil: from general creation, from the darkness of night, from sorcery, and from the malicious intent of the hateful and envious.
Context of Revelation:
Era: The stronger view is that it is Makkan, though a report about the sorcery of Labīd ibn al-Aʿṣam led some to argue it is Madinan.
Context: The surah was revealed to provide the Prophet (ﷺ) with the specific, powerful words to seek protection from the general evils of the world, especially the hidden and spiritual dangers that threatened him and his community.
Chronology: It is counted as the 20th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Fīl and before al-Nās.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Falaq" (The Daybreak) and by its opening ayah.
Virtue: The Prophet (ﷺ) declared that no one could read anything more effective than this surah and Sūrat al-Nās for seeking protection: together they are called "al-Muʿawwidhatān" (The Two Protectors).
Verse Count: 5 ayahs.
Surah Overview: