أَمِ اتَّخَذُوا آلِهَةً مِّنَ الْأَرْ‌ضِ هُمْ يُنشِرُ‌ونَ (Or have they taken to gods from the earth who raise the dead? - 21:21) Here the ignorance of polytheists is described variously. Allah says how foolish and ignorant the polytheists are that they have made their gods from amongst the creatures of the earth who do not have the power of life and death.