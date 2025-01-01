20:128 ile 20:129 arasındaki ayetler grubu için bir tefsir okuyorsunuz

Commentary

The word ھُدٰی - (guidance) implied in the first sentence of verse 128 can refer either to the Qur'an or to the Holy Prophet ﷺ and the meaning would be, "Did not the Qur'an or the Holy Prophet ﷺ direct them i.e. the people of Makkah and tell them about the nations and the societies who were destroyed because they disobeyed the commands of Allah and turned away from the message brought to them by the Holy Prophet ﷺ ، and whose houses and lands are now occupied by them?" It is also possible that the word ھُدٰی (guidance) may refer to God in which case the meaning would be "Did God not direct."