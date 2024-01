Verse 71 carries the response of the accused: قَالُوا وَأَقْبَلُوا عَلَيْهِم مَّاذَا تَفْقِدُونَ that is, ` the brothers of Yusuf turned to the announcer, as if protesting on being made into thieves, and asked him to say what is it that you seem to have lost.'