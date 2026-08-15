Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
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يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
[103] พวกเขาจะกระซิบกระซาบระหว่างกันว่า พวกท่านมิได้พักในโลกนี้นอกจากเพียงสิบวันเท่านั้น
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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