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Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

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يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
[103] พวกเขาจะกระซิบกระซาบระหว่างกันว่า พวกท่านมิได้พักในโลกนี้นอกจากเพียงสิบวันเท่านั้น
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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