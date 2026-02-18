อายะห์:
38
สถานที่ประทาน:
เมดินา
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Madinan surah is a definitive military and social charter, named for the Prophet (ﷺ) whom it defends. Its primary purpose is to legitimize and command the fight for Truth, establish laws of war, and contrast the spiritual status of the victorious believers with the destructive fate of the disbelievers and hypocrites.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Madinan by unanimous agreement.
Context: The surah was revealed during the period of escalating conflict with the polytheists, with some scholars placing its context around the Battle of Badr or Uḥud. It directly addresses the hypocrites’ wavering, and some believers’ hesitation, when a surah commanding fighting was revealed.
Chronology: It is counted as the 96th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Ḥadīd and before al-Raʿd.
Name: The surah is known by three names, most famously "Sūrat Muḥammad" (The Chapter of Muḥammad), because his (ﷺ) blessed name is mentioned in ayah 2. It is also called "Sūrat al-Qitāl" (The Chapter of Fighting), because it details the command and legitimacy of fighting, and "Sūrat alladhīna kafarū" (The Chapter of Those Who Disbelieved), a phrase which appears seven times in this surah.
Ayah Count: 39 ayahs (Majority) or 40 (Baṣrah).
Surah Overview: