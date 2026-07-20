ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Fatir
38
35:38
ان الله عالم غيب السماوات والارض انه عليم بذات الصدور ٣٨
إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَـٰلِمُ غَيْبِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ عَلِيمٌۢ بِذَاتِ ٱلصُّدُورِ ٣٨
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَٰلِمُ
غَيۡبِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِذَاتِ
ٱلصُّدُورِ
٣٨
[38] แท้จริง อัลลอฮฺนั้นทรงรอบรู้ในสิ่งเร้นลับแห่งชั้นฟ้าทั้งหลายและแผ่นดิน แท้จริงพระองค์เป็นผู้ทรงรอบรู้สิ่งที่อยู่ในทรวงอก
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Ibrahim Zeini
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 18:65-70, 18:82, 18:78, 6:26-32, 35:37-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
24
2
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
1
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
อายะห์ก่อนหน้า
อายะห์ต่อไป