Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
[64] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) ว่า อัลลอฮฺจะช่วยพวกท่านให้รอดพ้นจากมัน และจากความทุกข์ยากทุกอย่างด้วย แต่แล้วพวกท่านก็ให้มีภาคีขึ้นอีก (แก่พระองค์)
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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