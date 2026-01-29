ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
Ash-Shams
6
91:6
والارض وما طحاها ٦
وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا طَحَىٰهَا ٦
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
طَحَىٰهَا
٦
[6] และด้วยแผ่นดิน และที่พระองค์ทรงแผ่มัน
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid ไม่สามารถใช้ได้สำหรับกลอนปัจจุบัน
