คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 81:1 ถึง 81:10

The scenes of Doomsday, or the Day of Judgement, have been described at various points in the Quran. When Doomsday arrives, the present balance of the world will break down, and man will feel himself helpless. On that Day, all things except good deeds will lose their value. Then the oppressed person will have the right to take his revenge upon his oppressor.