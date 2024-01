คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 80:21 ถึง 80:24

The driving force behind the true godliness required of a man is, in reality, his sense of gratitude. If he gives serious consideration to his creation and the various natural systems in operation around him, a sense of gratitude towards his Lord will eventually develop in him. The state of being resulting from these feelings of gratitude and obligation is known as godliness, or adoration of God in the real sense.