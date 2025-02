هُوَ اَهْلُ التَّقْوٰى وَاَهْلُ الْمَغْفِرَةِ (...He is worthy to be feared, and worthy to forgive... 74:56) Allah is ` Ahl-ut-taqwa in the sense that 'He alone is worthy to be feared and entitled to be obeyed'. Ahl-ul-Maghfirah signifies that 'He alone is the Being Who forgives the sins of even the greatest sinners whenever He so wishes': No one else has the power to do this .

Alhamdulillah

The Commentary on

Surah Al-Muddaththir

Ends here