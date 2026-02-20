ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
Al-Qalam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
[27] (บางคนกล่าวว่า) เปล่าดอก พวกเราถูกหวงห้ามสิทธิ์เสียแล้ว
العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
فقال بعضهم :
( بل نحن محرومون )
حرمنا خيرها ونفعها بمنعنا المساكين وتركنا الاستثناء .
