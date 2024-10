คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 61:7 ถึง 61:9

In this verse ‘He may cause it to prevail over all religions’ means that in terms of intellectual supremacy, all non-monotheistic beliefs about God and religion in the world were to be demolished and monotheistic belief was to be promoted as the predominant belief. All other beliefs were to be intellectually overcome. This was a forecast made in the Quran under the most unfavourable conditions in the year 3 Hijrah. But it later turned out to be literally true.