คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 55:56 ถึง 55:65

In these verses the second Paradise has been mentioned. This will also have two gardens like the first Paradise. This Paradise will be for ordinary righteous people. In comparison with the bounties of the present world, the bounties of this Paradise will also be unimaginably greater. Still, compared to the first mentioned Paradise, this will be a Paradise of the second degree.