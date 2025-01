คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 55:46 ถึง 55:55

There are two classes of paradise. The Paradise with two gardens mentioned in these verses is that of the first category. In this Paradise, royal fare will be provided. Such bounties will be available to those who were so overwhelmed by thoughts of God that in the present world itself they made themselves stand, as if in the august presence of God. They related to God on the level of Ehsan, that is, experiencing the presence of God in this world itself.