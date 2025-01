คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 55:48 ถึง 55:51

ذَوَاتَا أَفْنَانٍ (both having lot of branches...55:48). This describes the first two Gardens. There will be plenty of trees abounding in. branches and consequently their shade will be dense, and the fruits will be in abundance. The other two Gardens are described later. No such qualities are mentioned about them, which may imply their relative deficiency in this quality.