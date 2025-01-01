คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 52:29 ถึง 52:34

When a man has no argument against the call of Truth, and yet he does not want to accept it, he starts denigrating the personality of the preacher of Truth. He makes the character of the preacher rather than his statements the target of his attacks. It was becuse of this recalcitrant attitude that the addressees of the Prophet started calling him a ‘poet’ and a ‘mad person’. They could not counter his call for Truth by reasoning. So, they started casting aspersions upon him. But the prophet conveys what he receives from God. And the discourse of one who repeats what he receives from God’s message is so distinctly different from that of others that it is not possible for anybody to equal it. This is the greatest proof of the fact that his discourse is Divine in origin.