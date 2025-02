คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 38:5 ถึง 38:10

God’s blessing of guidance is not meted out in such a way that one who is favoured with worldly greatness is also granted God’s guidance. If worldly greatness were enough to make people great in the eyes of God, it would have become possible for them to confer God’s grace on anybody they liked, while withholding blessings from all others. But the fact is that God bestows His grace by His own standards and not by those laid down by human beings on the basis of appearances.