คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 27:15 ถึง 27:16

David was the prophet and king of the Children of Israel. His son, Solomon, succeeded him as prophet and king. Solomon’s empire extended from Palestine to Transjordan. God had given him different kinds of useful knowledge. Also, he was blessed with many things by way of miracles, for example, his ability to understand the language of birds, train them and use them to transmit messages, etc. Solomon enjoyed extraordinary superiority over his contemporaries. But this superiority only created a feeling of humility in him. Whatever he had he considered a direct gift from God. The period of Solomon’s empire extended from 965 B.C. to 926 B.C.