คุณกำลังอ่านตัฟซีร สำหรับกลุ่มอายะห์ที่ 20:133 ถึง 20:134

أَوَلَمْ تَأْتِهِم بَيِّنَةُ مَا فِي الصُّحُفِ الْأُولَىٰ (Has there not come to them the manifestation of that which was contained in the earlier scriptures? - 20:133) It means that all the old Revealed Books such as the Torah, the Injil (Evangel) and the scriptures given to Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) bear a witness to the prophethood of the last Prophet Muhammad ﷺ . Is not all this sufficient evidence for those who persist in their denial of his prophethood?