Shun Sin, Have Faith, Keep Fearing Allah: The Reward of the Hereafter is Yours Too

At the end, verse 57 declares:

لَأَجْرُ‌ الْآخِرَ‌ةِ خَيْرٌ‌ لِّلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَكَانُوا يَتَّقُونَ

And the reward of the Hereafter is surely better for those who keep fearing Allah.

It means that Allah had already blessed Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) with temporal power, wealth and an ideal state - waiting for him were the high ranks of the 'Akhirah as well. Then, it has also been made clear that the rewards and ranks of the present world and the world-to-come were not restricted to Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) . This was an open invitation to everyone who elects to believe, abstain from evil and keep fearing Allah.

During his tenure of rule, Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) had accomplished great projects designed to bring peace and comfort to the masses of his people. Their parallel would be hard to find. When, according to his interpretation of the dream, seven years of prosperity passed by and the famine set in, Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) abandoned eating to his fill. People said: You have the treasures of the land of Egypt in your possession, yet you go hungry? He said: I do this so that the feeling for the hunger of my common people does not disappear from my heart. He even took an administrative step in this matter. The royal cooks were ordered to prepare only one meal a day, at lunch time, so that the residents of the royal pa-lace too could somehow share in the mass hunger of their people!