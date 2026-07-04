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20:89
افلا يرون الا يرجع اليهم قولا ولا يملك لهم ضرا ولا نفعا ٨٩
أَفَلَا يَرَوْنَ أَلَّا يَرْجِعُ إِلَيْهِمْ قَوْلًۭا وَلَا يَمْلِكُ لَهُمْ ضَرًّۭا وَلَا نَفْعًۭا ٨٩

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Did they not see that it did not respond to them, nor could it protect or benefit them?
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