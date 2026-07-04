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20:80
يا بني اسراييل قد انجيناكم من عدوكم وواعدناكم جانب الطور الايمن ونزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى ٨٠
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ قَدْ أَنجَيْنَـٰكُم مِّنْ عَدُوِّكُمْ وَوَٰعَدْنَـٰكُمْ جَانِبَ ٱلطُّورِ ٱلْأَيْمَنَ وَنَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْمَنَّ وَٱلسَّلْوَىٰ ٨٠

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O Children of Israel! We saved you from your enemy, and made an appointment with you1 on the right side of Mount Ṭûr, and sent down to you manna and quails,2
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