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20:76
جنات عدن تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء من تزكى ٧٦
جَنَّـٰتُ عَدْنٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ مَن تَزَكَّىٰ ٧٦

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the Gardens of Eternity, under which rivers flow, where they will stay forever. That is the reward of those who purify themselves.
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