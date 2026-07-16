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20:68
قلنا لا تخف انك انت الاعلى ٦٨
قُلْنَا لَا تَخَفْ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْأَعْلَىٰ ٦٨

٦٨

We reassured ˹him˺, “Do not fear! It is certainly you who will prevail.
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