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20:66
قال بل القوا فاذا حبالهم وعصيهم يخيل اليه من سحرهم انها تسعى ٦٦
قَالَ بَلْ أَلْقُوا۟ ۖ فَإِذَا حِبَالُهُمْ وَعِصِيُّهُمْ يُخَيَّلُ إِلَيْهِ مِن سِحْرِهِمْ أَنَّهَا تَسْعَىٰ ٦٦

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Moses responded, “No, you go first.” And suddenly their ropes and staffs appeared to him—by their magic—to be slithering.
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