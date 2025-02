˹Remember˺ when your sister came along and proposed, ‘Shall I direct you to someone who will nurse him?’1 So We reunited you with your mother so that her heart would be put at ease, and she would not grieve. ˹Later˺ you killed a man ˹by mistake˺, but We saved you from sorrow, as well as other tests We put you through. Then you stayed for a number of years among the people of Midian. Then you came here as pre-destined, O Moses!