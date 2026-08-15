Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Page 319 · Juz 16
نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
We know best what they will say—the most reasonable of them will say, “You stayed no more than a day.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that…
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli…