Ingia
🚀 Jiunge na Changamoto yetu ya Ramadhani!
Jifunze zaidi
🚀 Jiunge na Changamoto yetu ya Ramadhani!
Jifunze zaidi
Ingia
Ingia
Ash-Shams
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
Tafsir
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Tazama zaidi...
Aa
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَٱلَّیۡلِ إِذَا یَغۡشَىٰهَا ٤﴾ يُغَطِّيهَا بِظُلْمَتِهِ وَإِذَا فِي الثَّلَاثَة لِمُجَرَّدِ الظَّرْفِيَّة وَالْعَامِل فِيهَا فِعْل الْقَسَم
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close