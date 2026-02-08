Ingia
🚀 Jiunge na Changamoto yetu ya Ramadhani!
Jifunze zaidi
🚀 Jiunge na Changamoto yetu ya Ramadhani!
Jifunze zaidi
Ingia
Ingia
Ash-Shams
4
91:4
والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰهَا ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
Tafsir
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Tazama zaidi...
Aa
العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ وَاللَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَاهَا }
أي: يغشى وجه الأرض، فيكون ما عليها مظلمًا.فتعاقب الظلمة والضياء، والشمس والقمر، على هذا العالم، بانتظام وإتقان، وقيام لمصالح العباد، أكبر دليل على أن الله بكل شيء عليم، وعلى كل شيء قدير، وأنه المعبود وحده، الذي كل معبود سواه فباطل.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close