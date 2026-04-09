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Ash-Shams
1
91:1
والشمس وضحاها ١
وَٱلشَّمْسِ وَضُحَىٰهَا ١
وَٱلشَّمۡسِ
وَضُحَىٰهَا
١
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Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
سوورهتی (شهمس) (واته: خۆر) سوورهتێكى مهككى یهو (١٥) ئایهته بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ [
وَالشَّمْسِ وَضُحَاهَا (١)
] خوای گهوره سوێند ئهخوات به خۆرو ڕووناكییهكهى، یاخود به (ضُحَى) واته: كاتی چێشتهنگاو كاتێك كه خۆر بهئهندازهى ڕمێك بهرز ئهبێتهوهو ڕووناكییهكهی دهرئهكهوێ.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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