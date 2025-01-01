لِمَنْ شَاۗءَ مِنْكُمْ اَنْ يَّتَقَدَّمَ اَوْ يَتَاَخَّرَ (to the one who wishes to come forward [ towards good deeds ] or to go back [ from them ]...74:37) In this context, 'to come forward' signifies 'coming forward towards faith and obedience' and ta'akhkhur 'to go backward' signifies 'moving away from faith and obedience'. The verse purports to warn against the torment and torture of the Hellfire. This applies to all human beings in general. Some accept the warning and are guided by the truth, and the unfortunate ones hold back from accepting the warning, turn away from it and reject it.